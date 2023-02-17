WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has discussed his game plan heading into his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The two stars are set to collide at the event for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The American Nightmare earned the right to challenge for the title by winning the Royal Rumble match this year. If the Tribal Chief remains champion after Elimination Chamber, the bout will go on as planned.

Ace of BBC Sounds recently asked Cody Rhodes how he plans to dethrone Roman Reigns. The interviewer brought up Drew McIntyre and how people thought he was going to get the job done but failed. The former TNT Champion responded by saying:

"I think one of the sobering things about Roman Reigns, is sometimes real life happens, right? You see it in sports all the time, sometimes the better story is defeated by the better competitor, and I think I have to come into this not sweating the individual that is Roman Reigns, the God tier superstar," said Rhodes.

He continued:

"I think I have to come into this and I can't just ride the emotions of Dusty's son, the title he never got. I can't ride those emotions, I have to just be the literal best, bell to bell. I just have to come in with more gas in the tank. I have to come in as discipline as possible. I just don't want to be a casual of that." (1:31:13-1:31:55)

Will Cody Rhodes put an end to Roman Reigns' historic reign?

The Tribal Chief has dominated WWE as its top champion since 2020. Many superstars and legends have tried to knock him off the mountain, but they've all failed. This includes big names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Goldberg.

On an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette discussed how Roman Reigns could lose against The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows and discussed Sami Zayn's potential role in doing so.

"I think Sami [Zayn] needs to possible be instrumental in it but without actually helping Cody [Rhodes] do it to where he comes as a flunky but he needs to. In some way or another, Cody and Sami need to be showing each other, as much support as possible and Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody as the new champion."

Roman Reigns recently reached 900 days as world champion, the longest title run in three decades.

It is Cody Rhodes' dream to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and to do that, he'll have to pin Roman, which no one has done since 2019. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will beat Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BBC Sounds and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes