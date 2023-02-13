"Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody" - WWE veteran on Roman Reigns possibly winning at WrestleMania 39

WWE needs to pull the trigger on Cody Rhodes this April, says wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, who recently provided his take on the idea of Roman Reigns beating The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. A win would confirm his match against Rhodes.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette discussed Zayn's potential role in Rhodes' path to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The veteran believes that WWE needs to pull the trigger on The American Nightmare this April.

"Again, I think Sami [Zayn] needs to possible be instrumental in it but without actually helping Cody [Rhodes] do it to where he comes as a flunky but he needs to. In some way or another, Cody and Sami need to be showing each other, as much support as possible and Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody as the new champion. But yeah, I think this is the time because you're going to miss the moment if you don't do it now," said Cornette. [From 4:00 to 4:29]

Sami Zayn warned Roman Reigns once again after this week's SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn put Roman Reigns on notice.

Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown, Zayn took digs at The Tribal Chief by labeling him a "bully."

"It's to send a message. To send a message that in eight days from tonight, I have an opportunity to send the biggest message ever. I have a chance to take down the biggest bully, manipulator, abuser, liar, whatever you want to call him. I know I can bring him [Roman Reigns] down. And I'm gonna bring him down. I'm going to send a message to him and everybody that Sami Zayn is here," said Zayn.

Zayn earned his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after betraying Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

