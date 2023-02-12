"The biggest bully, manipulator, abuser, liar" - Popular WWE star lashes out at Roman Reigns after SmackDown

Number one challenger Sami Zayn recently shared some harsh words for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After things fell apart for The Bloodline at The Royal Rumble 2023, The Master Strategist came out on SmackDown the following week and attacked Reigns, challenging him to a match.

As Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa mounted a counterattack, The Tribal Chief stopped them and responded to Zayn's challenge. He vowed to finish off the former "Honorary Uce" in from of his home crowd in Canada at the Elimination Chamber.

During a conversation with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown Lowdown, Sami agreed that Roman Reigns was operating on a whole other level. However, he felt that he could do the unthinkable and take the titles from the leader of The Bloodline.

"It's to send a message. To send a message that in eight days from tonight, I have an opportunity to send the biggest message ever. I have a chance to take down the biggest bully, manipulator, abuser, liar, whatever you want to call him.I know I can bring him down. And I'm gonna bring him down. I'm going to send a message to him and everybody that Sami Zayn is here." [From 0:15 - 1:23]

Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

In what could be the biggest match of his career, Sami Zayn will face the mighty Roman Reigns at this year's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The events of the Royal Rumble, where The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa mercilessly beat him down, will also be playing on Sami's mind, and he will be looking to avenge that beating.

