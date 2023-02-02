Cody Rhodes plans major change if he’s able to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes seemingly has tunnel vision towards his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

While his match against The Tribal Chief is still two months away, The American Nightmare can't stop talking about it and what he might do with the WWE Championship if he can wrestle it away from The Head of the Table at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Cody Rhodes was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about recently posting an image of the old WWE Winged Eagle Championship on his Instagram, Rhodes teased the idea of being able to change the look of the title if he could defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design," Cody Rhodes said. "Today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special. It's this walking billboard for the promotion. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd. If I'm able to get to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi in Hollywood, and get my hands on these things that have eluded my family up until now. It just would be kind of a fun — maybe it's just a pipe dream. Maybe it's just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say, let's just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle."

Cody Rhodes once had the Intercontinental Championship design changed to a past version

While most believe that Cody Rhodes' fascination with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship is a pipe dream, it wouldn't be the first time Rhodes was able to secure a significant championship design change.

The American Nightmare was able to change the design of the Intercontinental Championship in 2011 to a previous design that was beloved by old-school wrestling fans everywhere.

"All the titles, it's the equity within them that makes them special," Cody Rhodes said. "From a design standpoint, I just have a lot of love and reverence for that one, and it's just a little pipe dream. I had the same pipe dream with the Intercontinental Title and I was lucky enough to make that come to fruition. So, follow along because this is where the fun begins." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of The American Nightmare's comments? Would you like to see Rhodes bring back the Winged Eagle WWE Championship design if he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

