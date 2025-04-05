Cody Rhodes points out one major strength of John Cena's he forgot about ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash

WrestleMania 41 will end with a clash between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The two will go head-to-head on Night Two of The Show of Shows, and it will surely be incredible. Ahead of their fated bout, The American Nightmare has been doing his research and recently named one strength of Cena's he forgot about.

The American Nightmare recently appeared on the Mostly Sports podcast, where he had a playful confrontation with one of the producers. The producer is a huge John Cena fan, and the discussion quickly shifted to all things Cena.

During this segment, Cody Rhodes mentioned one of his opponent's strengths, which was literally his strength. He recalled how he uncovered some incredible feats of strength Cena had pulled off in the past, including lifting both Big Show and Edge on his back.

"The reason I ask is because I recently uncovered some of just...it might have been Super Cena era, it might not, but...unbelievable feats of strength that I look back at and he did with such ease. And, I know at one point he was squatting 600 plus, but there's him putting Big Show and Edge on his back. And, just...I don't think we will see an athlete like that, who's such a multi-tool," said Cody Rhodes. [From 06:50 - 07:15]

The Undisputed WWE Champion later mentioned that upon reminiscing, he realized he had forgotten just how powerful The Leader of the Cenation is.

"Looking back, I'd forgot...insanely powerful dude. Just the real deal, as strong as it gets, and there's not many like that anymore," said Rhodes. [From 07:25 - 07:34]

Rhodes will need to be wary of Cena's strength heading into WrestleMania 41. If he forgets about it again, it could be his downfall.

Cody Rhodes recently got some revenge on John Cena

There is no denying that John Cena is one of the strongest superstars in professional wrestling history, but his strength was of no use on WWE RAW. Cena had yet another confrontation with Cody Rhodes, but this time, it got physical.

After another back-and-forth exchange, things got heated quickly in the O2, and both men were ready to exchange blows. However, The American Nightmare proved too much for Cena, as he was laid out with a Cross Rhodes.

It was some form of redemption for the champion, considering what happened at Elimination Chamber 2025.

