Cody Rhodes posts a cryptic Instagram story featuring top WWE Superstar

Cody Rhodes took to social media to share an Instagram story featuring the top WWE Superstar. Rhodes is currently feuding with AJ Styles on SmackDown.

This past Friday, Styles faked his retirement and attacked Rhodes. He hit the latter with a Styles Clash from the elevated steel steps. A potential rematch between the two superstars could be in the work after Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One at Backlash France.

On Instagram, Rhodes shared a photo of him and Drew McIntyre from their days as the tag team champions.

Check out a screengrab of Rhodes' Instagram story:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Rhodes and McIntyre previously crossed paths in a singles match on RAW with the latter walking out victorious. At the time, McIntyre became the first person to pin Rhodes since Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and he did so after interference by The Bloodline.

McIntyre is set to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Ryback suggested the idea of a feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton

Former WWE star Ryback has suggested the idea of a feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, Ryback pitched the idea of Orton winning the Royal Rumble Match next year and igniting a rivalry with Rhodes. He said:

"It could be. Yeah! That one could be very big if they timed that perfectly. I agree. I think that, I think Randy-Cody is money when they are ready to get into that and they don't need to rush that at all ... If Cody holds the title to WrestleMania next year, it'd be interesting to see if they let Orton win the Royal Rumble and kind of let that be the trigger to all of that. We'll have to see how they go into it when they eventually do. But I think that's definitely on the go, that's definitely on their board of storylines for Cody."

It remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes has to say after AJ Styles' attack from last week's episode of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback