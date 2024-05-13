Cody Rhodes potentially ready to turn heel;  has major issues with beloved WWE star he needs to beat to finish his story

Cody Rhodes may be ready to turn heel at the moment, and he even has an opponent in mind. The American Nightmare has already said he needs to beat another babyface before he can say he has finished his story.

Rhodes has discussed his issues with R-Truth and said he lost around 42 times to the star back when he was Stardust. He said that some of the matches were less than two minutes and that he had not forgotten. Cody said that everyone loves R-Truth, but he wants to beat him so that he can finish his story.

"I think Stardust lost 42 different times to R-Truth. Sometimes the matches were less than two minutes. So when people say finishing the story, part of finishing that story is beating R-Truth. Right now, I can’t touch him. Everyone loves R-Truth. He’s the man and I have to be, 'Oh, great, R-Truth!' But if you see R-Truth come in the Rumble and me just double leg him and take him down. You’ll know why. Deep history."

Now, the star has been spotted glaring at Truth while he helps him wear his title. Should Rhodes go after him, he will immediately turn heel, given the beloved nature of the star.

However, in the picture, the glare alone shows Cody Rhodes's deep-seated need to face the star.

Cody Rhodes has a big match ready for the King and Queen of the Ring show

While Rhodes may or may not choose to attack R-Truth mercilessly, he has his hands full at this point.

He will be facing Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring with the WWE title and the United States title on the line for whoever wins the match. The match was confirmed on SmackDown, and Rhodes pointed out the stipulation later on social media, saying he would be going after all the gold.

