Cody Rhodes praises former WWE rival with three-word message 

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, but that wasn't always the case. The former AEW EVP has been pushed to the main event level of the company since his return which came after the release of Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

Matt Cardona has been hinting at a return for several months after his wife, Chelsea Green, returned to the company earlier this year. But in the meantime, he has been making a name for himself on the independent circuit as "The Indy God."

Cardona most recently made headlines after he and Steph De Lander made their entrance at GCW Homecoming 2023, paying tribute to The Ghostbusters. The former Intercontinental Champion also wore an attire claiming the two stars were "Deathmatch Busters."

Rhodes reacted to his former rival's entrance with a three-word message, as he tweeted, "Man, he's good," while also sharing the video.

Expand Tweet

Will Matt Cardona ever make his return to WWE?

Matt Cardona recently tweeted that he hoped Edge wasn't retiring on SmackDown in Toronto this past week because he wanted the legend to wait for him to return home. This has got the wrestling world talking about a potential way for Cardona to return to the company.

As Zack Ryder, he was part of WWE for over a decade and became a popular member of the roster before his release in 2020. Much like Cody Rhodes following his WWE departure in 2016, Cardona has decided to make the most of his opportunities and ensure that he is making headlines wherever he goes.

Amid his rising popularity, the company could be interested in rehiring Cardona. It might only be a matter of time before he receives that call and finally "returns home."

Do you think Matt Cardona will ever return? Share your thoughts and predictions for his potential return in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here