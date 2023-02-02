Cody Rhodes praises WWE newcomer; claims he won’t be an outsider much longer

Cody Rhodes continues to support the next generation of WWE Superstars.

The American Nightmare understands what it means to be a young upcoming wrestler in the industry. Due to his experience, Rhodes doesn't ever look down on the next generation of talent rising through the ranks.

Cody Rhodes was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul competing in WWE, Rhodes said he doesn't believe that the YouTuber is going to be an outsider much longer and thinks he's a true wrestler.

“I got to [see] it out of the corner of my eye, and all I could honestly think was, this novelty of Logan Paul being in a WWE ring and being an outsider, he ain’t gonna be an outsider much longer," Cody Rhodes said. "Dude’s a wrestler. He may not know it yet, but he’s a wrestler."

Cody Rhodes is thankful that Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul shared the ring last month in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

While there was little interaction between them, Logan Paul did eliminate Rhodes' biggest WWE rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins. This is something The American Nightmare was very thankful for.

"Seth Rollins getting eliminated by Logan Paul is one of the bigger stories I’ve ever witnessed right in front of me," Rhodes admitted. "This is a champion of champions, this is a future Hall of Famer, and this is a very athletic, amazing individual. YouTuber, though. He threw out Seth Rollins, so genuine shock in my heart when it happened. But also I avoided getting a pedigree because of it so weirdly, thank you Logan Paul, I guess." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of The American Nightmare's comments? Do you think Logan Paul is on the path to WWE Superstardom? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

