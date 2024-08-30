Cody Rhodes pranks former WWE Champion and two others stars; huge explosion takes place

Cody Rhodes pranked former world champion Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods in a non-WWE television show. A big explosion took place during the program, and he was behind it.

The American Nightmare and The New Day are major stars in WWE, and they've all appeared in various TV shows that are not related to wrestling. A new series called Scare Tactics is scheduled to premiere on the USA Network, the current home of RAW and NXT, on Friday, October 4.

The New Day will be included in an episode of the upcoming series, and Cody Rhodes was responsible for pranking them. Kofi Kingston posted a video on X to promote the show, and he wrote that The American Nightmare pranked him, Big E, and Xavier Woods on Scare Tactics. In the clip, a barbeque grill can be seen exploding into an enormous flame.

Cody Rhodes doesn't think Kevin Owens will betray him

At Bash in Berlin, The American Nightmare and KO will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship. On SmackDown last week, it seemed like Kevin Owens was going to attack Cody with the belt, but he handed it to him instead.

After the show, Cody Rhodes addressed the potential betrayal by discussing his friendship with Owens.

"Everyone who watches all this wrestling thinks they know how to call it. This is my friend, my actual friend. Not just an on-camera friend, an off-camera friend. We get to wrestle in Berlin. Those who haven't seen the German fans are like, you're gonna be blown away by Bash in Berlin. Kevin Owens is the man. He saved me," said Rhodes.

It'll be interesting to see whether the two stars will still be buddies on SmackDown tonight ahead of their clash at Bash in Berlin.

