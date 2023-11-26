Cody Rhodes presents an unusual gift to a fan following WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes' second WWE run has established him as a bonafide superstar and the future face of the company. Recently, The American Nightmare presented an unusual gift to a fan following the events of the last SmackDown before Survivor Series 2023.

The cameras keep rolling even after the weekly show ends as superstars often break kayfabe and celebrate with the fans in attendance. On a recent episode of Smackdown, Rhodes teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

After The American Nightmare and The Visionary won, they celebrated with fans. During the celebration, Rhodes and Rollins interacted with the crowd and spoke to the audience. They signed a table and gifted it to a veteran at ringside to close the show. Check it out:

This wasn't the first time The American Nightmare has done this, as he also gifted a table to a fan during a dark segment on Monday Night RAW in October 2023.

Current WWE champion praises Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has endeared himself to fans and his fellow WWE Superstars since his return to the company in early 2022. The American Nightmare has faced several familiar and new faces during his second run on the main roster.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul won his first title in WWE when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Speaking on ImPaulsive, The Maverick praised The American Nightmare and revealed how nice he's been to him behind the scenes. Check it out:

"Another person who has just been so nice to me is Cody Rhodes, like so nice to me. He was on this podcast, just a great guy. He's awesome. He gives me advice and helps me in words of encouragement, and checks in on me. He's just an awesome dude. Triple H gave me the kudos as well. It's just an awesome organization, I'm so happy to be a part of it."

The Maverick won't appear at Survivor Series 2023, but Team Cody Rhodes will face The Judgment Day in a WarGames match. This will be Rhodes' first WarGames match for the promotion.

