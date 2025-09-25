  • home icon
  Cody Rhodes' promise to WWE superfan revealed: "Down the road"

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 25, 2025 10:13 GMT
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes (Image via his Instagram)
Cody Rhodes has been the face of WWE ever since returning to the promotion back in 2022. A WWE Superman recently revealed the promise Cody made to him during their meeting.

The American Nightmare recently faced Drew McIntyre at the WrestlePalooza PLE for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After an intense bout, Cody overcame the Scottish Warrior and left Indianapolis with his WWE Championship.

A WWE Superfan Mike Raimondi who is known for cosplaying as Dusty Rhodes recently shared a post on X about his meeting with Cody at an event. He talked about how generous Cody was and the promise he made to him while leaving.

"People always ask me "When are you going to see @CodyRhodes again?"; I always say I hope are paths will cross again soon. Tuesday in Magic Kingdom, as I am walking to go get a spot for the Halloween parade, our paths literally crossed!; Of course Cody was a class act and greeted my whole family and stopped to take a picture. When we said goodbye he said to me "I'll see again down the road."" he wrote.
Cody Rhodes is beloved among the wrestling fans because of this generous nature of his.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel

Following his succesful WWE title defense at WrestlePalooza, Cody will be heading into Crown Jewel as Undisputed WWE Champion. This means that he will be facing the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in Perth, Australia for the Crown Jewel Championship.

The two stars met each other on RAW this week and entered into a heated verbal exchange. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had one of the best rivalries of 2022 against each other. They had a trilogy which ended in an intense Hell in a Cell match which Cody won.

It will be interesting to see both of them clash with each other once again.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
