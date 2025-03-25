Cody Rhodes' promo skills bashed by WWE veteran; explains how it's different from John Cena's (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are two of the finest men on the microphone in WWE. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of The American Nightmare's promo skills.

The two men came face-to-face on RAW last night where Cena once again refused to address the Undisputed WWE Champion. Although Cody Rhodes was ready to throw hands, the 16-time World Champion did not entertain the idea and left without saying a word to him.

Speaking about the promo abilities of the two on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Cody Rhodes appears to impress fans with the use of fancy words, which does not sit well with the former WWE head writer. He added that he doesn't get the same feeling from John Cena.

"Here’s the difference in my opinion. Cody comes across like he’s trying to impress you with his dialogue. I don’t get that from Cena. I don’t get Cena is trying to impress you by using words you don’t understand. That’s the feeling that Cody gives me," Russo said. [From 1:02:24 onwards]

Check out the video below for his comments:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be on RAW next week once again. The two men have been involved in promo battles over the last two shows. Fans are hoping for a physical confrontation between them, given that it could be Cena's last appearance before WrestleMania 41.

