Cody Rhodes updates about his health after being attacked by Seth Rollins on RAW

Cody Rhodes has commented on his current condition after being attacked by Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare was involved in a match with former WWE Champion The Miz on the show. Rollins interefered in the bout and laid waste to his Hell in a Cell opponent, causing the match to end via disqualification. Cody Rhodes was tossed into the steel stairs, seemingly injuring his knee. The Visionary then proceeded to grab the former's belt and whip him in his back.

In a backstage segment, Cody Rhodes provided an update on how he's doing and stated that he'll be waiting for Seth Rollins at the premium live event.

"Update on my health, huh? Well, my knee got a little dinged up but fortunately I can put a little weight on it. That's fortunate for me, unfortunate for Seth Rollins. I'm still breathing, I still got my heart, I still got my lungs. Last week I went out there talking about second chances. That's not just waxing poetic, it's for everybody who's been undesired, made themselves undeniable, now me, uncrowned. Seth Rollins, it's dawning on him that the potential is there for him to go 0-3 against The American Nightmare and I think he knows that. At Hell in a Cell, if Seth Rollins wants to really finish the job, I'll be right there waiting," said Rhodes.

The two stars had their first match at WrestleMania 38 Night One followed by a re-match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Unlike their previous encounters, their next match will be held inside Hell in a Cell, the most unforgiving structure in WWE. Only one superstar will emerge victorious in what could be the last match of their feud.

