Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton made an error on SmackDown, says veteran: "It's brutal to watch" (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton shared the ring this week on SmackDown. The former tag team partners were interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior took a shot at the Viper by saying he hadn't done anything to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo claimed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton made an error on SmackDown by letting the crowd hijack their promo segment.

"If you guys go back and watch this, you will see Drew talks right through the people. And when you talk through the people, they shut the F up. Okay? It's. The problem is the boys stop and pause and allow them to be part of the show. Orton did it seventeen times. Cody did it fifty-two times."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Drew McIntyre did not do it one time. They tried to start it up so many times when he was speaking and by him not acknowledging it they stopped. They need to do that every freaking time, bro, because this crowd participation bulls**t is just freaking killing it, Mac. It's brutal to watch, man." [13:38 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes will once again stand across the ring from his WrestleMania 41 opponent John Cena next Monday on WWE RAW. Fans will have to wait to see how the confrontation goes down.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback