Cody Rhodes reacts to a bold fan prediction ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has just addressed a fan prediction with his latest response.

The American Nightmare was the first superstar to declare himself for this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, with the aim of winning the match for a second year in a row and, ultimately, headlining WrestleMania. The unwavering support from the WWE Universe serves as a clear testament to his journey of 'finishing the story.'

A passionate supporter recently shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming event, expressing their anticipation to witness Rhodes emerge victorious in the Royal Rumble match. In response, Cody Rhodes conveyed his appreciation with a heart emoji.

"♥️," Rhodes reacted.

Cody Rhodes 'not flinching' after the recent returns of The Rock and CM Punk

After Cody Rhodes suffered a devastating loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many held the conviction that he would resiliently climb back into contention for another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship heading into this year's event.

Nevertheless, the unexpected comebacks of CM Punk and The Rock have introduced an element of uncertainty. Rhodes is 'not flinching' though.

In a recent interview, he acknowledged the stiff competition but asserted that he was working relentlessly on earning his place in the main event at WrestleMania.

“The Rock is The Great One–he’s still electrifying. CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster–it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen,” Rhodes said.

Irrespective of the circumstances, the anticipation is high to witness what WWE has in store as we head into the Mania season.

