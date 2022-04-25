Cody Rhodes reacts to fan's heartwarming message to him

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes has recently commented on a fan's heartfelt message to him regarding his return at WrestleMania 38.

At the event, The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins in his first WWE match in six years. He was previously signed to All Elite Wrestling as an Executive Vice President and an in-ring competitor. He's recognized as the first-ever TNT Champion.

A fan took to Instagram to send Cody Rhodes a direct message about how excited they felt seeing the former Intercontinental Champion at The Show of Shows. They shared the story of how much their grandfather loved wrestling and how Rhodes' return reignited their passion for wrestling.

You can check out the full message below:

"Cody I have a story for you, ever since I was a little kid at 5 years old in 1999, my late grandfather got me into wrestling. He loved WWE he loved The American Dream Dusty he loved Goldberg Stone Cold, he loved it all, when he passed a few weeks b4 wrestlemania I was destroyed and lost my passion for wrestling and wanting to eventually compete in the square circle, I might be too old now to even do it but hell DDP did but that's besides the point, the point is I've been a huge fan of yours for a long time, and when I heard your music hit at Mania well it was on my tv my fire and passion came back for wrestling I lost all fire and admiration for it, but once I heard your AEW Music hit I went nuts I was screaming and jumping woke up my fiancé but I knew you were coming that's why I put on WM another reason was to honor my grandfather and your music Kingdom means something to me, I hear the lyrics different and I just wanted to say thank you and I know you won't ever read this."

The fan shared a screenshot of the same message to their Twitter account, to which Cody Rhodes took notice and replied by saying:

"I read it and I immensely appreciate it. Welcome back! Be strong, carry on my friend. Much love."

Cody Rhodes is set to battle Seth Rollins once again at WrestleMania Backlash

The American Nightmare and The Visionary put on an entertaining bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All. According to Rollins, he lost the match because he couldn't prepare for his opponent at WrestleMania.

A rematch has been set for WrestleMania Backlash, which means Seth Rollins has a chance to get a win over Cody Rhodes. They're two of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW, and it'll be interesting to see who will come out victorious.

