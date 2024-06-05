Cody Rhodes reacts to impressive stat ahead of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has had an impressive win/loss record since his return to the Stamford-based company. The American Nightmare recently shared his reaction to one majestic statistic from his current run with the wrestling promotion.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins in a singles match. The 38-year-old hasn't looked back since and has won several crucial bouts against top stars. Maintaining a surreal record, he has been pinned only thrice in two years.

The former AEW star's first loss via pinfall since his return was handed to him by Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. After winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, Rhodes lost to Damian Priest in a singles match on RAW after involvement from Solo Sikoa. Lastly, The Rock pinned the former Stardust during a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Trending

Cody Rhodes recently reshared an X/Twitter update mentioning all the three superstars who have scored a pinfall victory against him since his return in 2022.

"Appreciate the reminder," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer makes shocking claim about original WrestleMania XL plans slated for Cody Rhodes

After getting pinned by The Final Boss on Night One, Cody Rhodes bounced back to defeat The Tribal Chief and end his 1316-day title reign to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion on Night Two of The Show of Shows. However, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently made a shocking claim about the original WrestleMania plans set for Rhodes.

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, the veteran writer claimed that many people would have hated the original plans the company had in stores. Gewirtz did not get into the details as he mentioned he wanted to write a book based on the entire thing:

"I do ultimately want to write a second book on this whole thing. So I don’t want to say everything, but I will say, and I can say this with 100% certainty, that the original plan is something that you, Dave, and many, many more people would have hated more than anything in life itself. I can’t overstate that or understate that. I can’t state that any more clearly," he said. [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Cody Rhodes was attacked by AJ Styles on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown after The Phenomenal One faked his retirement. The veteran performer lost to the Universal Champion at WWE Backlash: France in a title match. It remains to be seen if the two will lock horns again in the upcoming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback