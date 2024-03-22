Cody Rhodes reacts to major WWE announcement 

WWE announced earlier today that the Slammy Awards would be making their return after almost a decade and take place WrestleMania weekend.

It was revealed that Cathy Kelley and Big E would be hosting the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, April 7th, and air across WWE's social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

The Slammys were once a major part of the wrestling calendar, and several stars, including Cody Rhodes, have since reacted to the announcement. Rhodes took to Twitter to share an image of a trophy that he is seemingly looking forward to winning.

The Slammy Awards were first introduced in WWE back in 1986 and were then held again in 1987 before there was a gap until 1994, which allowed them to run annually until 1997. The annual awards were then resurrected in 2008 and were able to run through to 2015, which was the last time they were seen on TV.

In 2020, the awards were seen for the last time when moved over to the company's social media platforms, but now it seems that they are set to be revived for the Biggest Event Of The Year.

Will Cody Rhodes win WWE Superstar of the Year?

The Slammys cover a range of awards, including OMG Moment of the Year and the WWE Universe, picking the best Tag Team and Wrestlers of the Year.

Over the years, some of the company's biggest names have won the award for Superstar of the Year, including Drew McIntyre, who was the final winner back in 2020. AJ Lee once won Diva of the Year, but it was Nikki Bella who was the final on-screen winner back in 2015.

Cody Rhodes has become one of the company's biggest stars since making his return at WrestleMania 38 and is one of the stars in contention for winning Superstar of the Year as he looks to finally end his story a few hours later in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

