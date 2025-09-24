Cody Rhodes reacts to Matt Cardona's shocking WWE return

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared an intriguing reaction to Matt Cardona's shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming. The latter was released from his contract with the global juggernaut in 2020.

Ad

The former Zack Ryder showed up on the September 23 edition of NXT. The fans in attendance started cheering as soon as the camera panned towards Cardona in the crowd during the winner-takes-all contest between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams. The match ended in a DQ, and the show ended with a massive brawl between TNA and NXT stars.

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes took to Instagram Story to share his reaction to Matt Cardona showing up on NXT. The American Nightmare posted a picture of the former WWE United States Champion from the show with an "eyes emoji," insinuating that he was paying close attention to Cardona. He also mentioned several Instagram accounts, including Matt Cardona and the latter's wife, Chelsea Green.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes reacts to Matt Cardona showing up on NXT (Picture credits: Star's Instagram)

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Cody Rhodes recently achieved a massive feat

In his last in-ring appearance, The American Nightmare defeated Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Things only got better for The American Nightmare for the successful title defense.

Ad

The 40-year-old was ranked as the number one star in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's recently released PWI 500. Rhodes took the top spot ahead of AEW star Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) and Gunther in second and third spots, respectively. Other WWE Superstars to make it to the top ten of the PWI 500 are Jey Uso (sixth spot) and Seth Rollins (eighth spot).

Rhodes achieved the impressive feat for the second year running, making him just the fourth wrestler to do so after Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena.

Ad

The Undisputed WWE Champion is slated to wrestle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel Perth. Since his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes has defeated Rollins in all three of their televised matches. Only time will tell if The Visionary can finally get one over on Cody Rhodes.

Who do you think will win the champion vs champion clash at WWE Crown Jewel? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!