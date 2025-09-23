Congratulations to Cody Rhodes

Congratulations are in order for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, and now there is more good news for him.WWE's self-proclaimed Quarterback has gone back-to-back. Pro Wrestling Illustrated has ranked Cody Rhodes at the top of its PWI 500 for a second year in a row.In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), PWI revealed that Rhodes topped the list of best wrestlers ahead of AEW's Jon Moxley and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. This also makes him just the fourth wrestler to be ranked number one on the list in consecutive years. Before him, this honor only belonged to Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena.Check out the post below.PWI's 500 this year included the time period from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The list is based on win-loss record, influence, technical ability, influence on the sport, and success against the most varied and highest quality opponents.Rhodes had an eventful run during this time period. He took on stars such as Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, and even beat Gunther for the Crown Jewel Championship. He headlined WrestleMania 41 and many other WWE events.Despite losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, he continued to be booked strongly and regained the championship at SummerSlam last month.Other WWE names in the top ten include Gunther (3rd), Jey Uso (6th), and Seth Rollins (8th).Cody Rhodes set to face Seth Rollins at Crown JewelCody Rhodes will face his old nemesis, Seth Rollins, at Crown Jewel next month in Australia. Both stars hold the company's biggest titles in the men's division, and they will have the chance to take home more than just bragging rights when they meet in the ring.The match will determine the next WWE Crown Jewel Champion. Rollins and Rhodes have a storied WWE past. The Visionary was Rhodes' first opponent following his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.The two stars also wrestled each other at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell in 2022, with Rhodes coming out on top in each match.