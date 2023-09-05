Cody Rhodes reacts to rare AEW reference on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was the man behind Jey Uso's move over to RAW after he claimed that he made it happen during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback.

As Uso made his way to the ring this week on RAW to cut his first promo on the red brand since leaving his Bloodline family behind, Michael Cole noted that Rhodes was once an EVP and was able to get things done.

This is a rare AEW reference from Michael Cole, who has seemingly been given a lot more freedom on RAW in recent months. Cody Rhodes hasn't yet appeared on this week's episode of the show, but it seems that he was able to pick up on the reference and reacted to it on Twitter.

The former champion had a one-word reaction to the reference and shared a gif in which he tagged Michael Cole, saying "Respect."

Rhodes has talked openly about his time in AEW and is proud of his accomplishments while away from WWE.

