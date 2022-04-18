Cody Rhodes reacts to him and Roman Reigns being advertised as the faces of WWE

Cody Rhodes has commented on him and Roman Reigns being used at the forefront of promotional packages for WWE's two main brands.

The American Nightmare has been advertised as the face of Monday Night RAW and The Tribal Chief as the face of SmackDown. Rhodes recently returned to WWE on WrestleMania Saturday, where he defeated Seth Rollins in his comeback match. Meanwhile, Reigns has been dominating the entire company for nearly two years as the world champion.

When a fan shared a photo of the advertisement on Twitter, Cody Rhodes responded to it by naming the TV networks and the WWE show they carry.

"Monday @USA_Network, Friday @WWEonFOX," wrote Cody.

Cody Rhodes has expressed interest in working with Roman Reigns in WWE

Many fans have been talking about The American Nightmare possibly being the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. During his first promo back on RAW, Rhodes stated that he wants to capture the title.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former AEW TNT Champion stated that he looks forward to working with The Head of the Table in the ring.

"He [Roman Reigns] has truly gotten over via consistentcy and via hard work," said Cody. "What he has going now with Paul Heyman and with [The Usos]. He's an intimidating presence. Obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely 'the match' that exists out there. But before the matches, you've gotta cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."

Before he gets to Roman, Cody has to overcome "The Visionary" Seth Rollins. He defeated the latter at The Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this month, and will have to do so again at WrestleMania Backlash, WWE's next premium live event.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cody Rhodes should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Yes No 11 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh