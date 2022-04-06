Cody Rhodes speaks about potential match with Roman Reigns following WWE return

Following his grand return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has spoken about a potential match against Roman Reigns. He also praised The Tribal Chief for how over he has become with the fans.

The American Nightmare made his first appearance in the company for nearly six years when he defeated Seth Rollins in a 21-minute classic on WrestleMania Saturday. Cody is now looking forward to what is next for him in WWE, with several exciting directions.

He was the in-studio guest for this week's episode of The Bump, speaking on many topics. Cody Rhodes was asked about a potential showdown with Reigns, and he responded with the utmost praise for the six-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

Here is what he said:

"When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [faces]," said Cody Rhodes. "But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said 'Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me' and whether they're supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him." [56:19-56:44]

The former AEW star spoke about how it takes years for a wrestler to get over, through working and the fans following them. Rhodes claimed that Reigns has gotten over before mentioning what needs to happen for a match between the two:

"He has truly gotten over via consistentcy and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and with [The Usos]," said Cody Rhodes. "He's an intimidating presence. I just look forward to obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely the match that exists out there. But before the matches, you've gotta cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that." [57:06-57:45]

When could Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns in WWE?

A match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is one of the biggest WWE can book now, especially since there is only one male world champion in the company. However, it could be a while before they face each other.

The American Nightmare is now on RAW, while The Tribal Chief seems set to remain a SmackDown star despite becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns' first post-WrestleMania program will reportedly be against Drew McIntyre.

Please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Divesh Merani

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes so far