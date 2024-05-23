Cody Rhodes reacts to his staggering WWE accomplishment in 2024

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has shared his reaction to a stellar record in 2024. The American Nightmare is putting in the work and miles to be the heart and soul of the company.

Cody challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. In a "Bloodline Rules" match that was in favor of The Tribal Chief, Rhodes also had support from veterans such as John Cena and The Undertaker to help him finish the story and become the new champion.

The 38-year-old star successfully defended his title on television against AJ Styles at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France. It was recently revealed that Cody Rhodes has racked up the most matches of any WWE Superstar this year, with a staggering 45 bouts already under his belt.

The Undisputed WWE Champion took to X/Twitter to acknowledge the demanding nature of his work and express the satisfaction that comes with it.

"No pitch count, full game," he wrote.

Check out Cody Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Out of the 45 matches, The American Nightmare has lost only two. He suffered an upset at the hands of Drew McIntyre on the February 19 episode of RAW. His other loss came when he teamed up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Title at the King and Queen of the Ring event

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set to emanate from the Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia, on May 25, 2024.

WWE made a last-minute decision on The American Nightmare's challenger since other superstars were busy with the KOTR tournament. He is set to put his WWE Championship on the line against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

During a contract signing segment on last week's SmackDown, The Maverick weasel out of defending his United States Champion in Saudi Arabia. If Paul had not backed out from putting his US Title on the line, then the WWE Universe could have witnessed a Champion vs. Champion match at King and Queen of the Ring.