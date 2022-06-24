"I nearly fainted" – Cody Rhodes reacts to amazing throwback photo from 1995

Cody Rhodes recently took to Twitter to react to an old photo from WCW Slamboree 1995.

The legendary Dusty Rhodes was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame at the pay-per-view, and a visibly nervous Cody Rhodes was by his father's side during the momentous occasion.

The American Nightmare admitted he almost experienced a panic attack when informed that he'd share the stage with his dad. Rhodes reminisced the moment, as you can view in his tweet below:

"When he told me I was going to be onstage with him, I nearly fainted Never forget that moment," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Where is Cody Rhodes, and when will he return?

The former AEW star has been out of action since putting on one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Cody tore his pectoral muscle while preparing for his match against Seth Rollins. It was later confirmed that he'd be out of action after surgery.

Rhodes has regularly posted updates about his rehabilitation process as he looks to make a triumphant in-ring return. While reports state that he could be sidelined for around nine months, Cody noted on Instagram that he has his plans and isn't paying attention to the rumors.

Based on his most recent comments, Cody could be back sooner than most fans expect:

"Sling off for rehab – in gym. I've heard 9 months, that's their plan...I've never concerned myself with other peoples projections – I've got a plan of my own – let's finish, all of us."

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story https://t.co/ZRovUfKkJq

Early betting odds for Royal Rumble 2023 unsurprisingly have Rhodes as the favorite to return and win the high-profile match.

The injured superstar has been positioned as WWE's top babyface since his return, and Royal Rumble could mark the beginning of one of the most anticipated feuds in professional wrestling.

