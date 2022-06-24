8-time champion current favorite to return and win the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match

As an integral part of the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble is arguably the most anticipated and exciting show on WWE's calendar every year. While the 2023 edition of the premium live event is well over six months away, the betting odds have already begun, with Cody Rhodes being the current favorite to win the men's Rumble match.

The American Nightmare made his shocking return to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. Following which, he was engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins, defeating him in multiple matches. However, Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 and is expected to be out of action for several months. The timeline fits almost perfectly for him to return in time for the Royal Rumble next year.

Here are the current betting odds (via BetOnline) for the top 10 favorites to win the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. As mentioned, Cody Rhodes is the favorite, followed by The Rock in second place and Big E in third. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns follows next at number four.

Note: The favorites have the smallest fractions and the underdogs have the fractions greater than one. For example - the odds of 8/1 suggest that the star is eight times more likely to lose than win.

Cody Rhodes 5/4 The Rock 11/2 Big E 8/1 Roman Reigns 8/1 Bron Breakker 12/1 Drew Mcintyre 12/1 Riddle 12/1 Seth Rollins 12/1 Brock Lesnar 16/1 Gable Steveson 16/1

Noah @rwordedapp This is a Cody Rhodes appreciation account. No slander will be tolerated. This is a Cody Rhodes appreciation account. No slander will be tolerated. https://t.co/peF43vSa4s

Who won the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match?

Brock Lesnar won the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match after pulling off double duty at the premium live event. The Beast Incarnate first defended his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on the show, ultimately being defeated after interference from Roman Reigns. However, he returned as the surprise #30 entrant in the Rumble, winning the match in dominating fashion.

Following this, he challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a title match at WrestleMania 38. A month later, Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber and the WrestleMania clash was changed to a "Title Unification" bout, heavily advertised as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

A historic 580 day

And the definitive point where I solidify my role…

Past. Present. Future.

As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future.As the GREATEST champion of all time. Tonight will be my 6th #WrestleMania main event…A historic 580 day @WWE Universal Championship reign…And the definitive point where I solidify my role…Past. Present. Future. As the GREATEST champion of all time. https://t.co/rCjPC7gHDc

At the Show of Shows, Lesnar lost his match to Roman Reigns, thus beginning Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Lesnar went on a hiatus following his loss before recently returning to the company and confronting Reigns once again. The two are now set to collide in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022 for Reigns' titles.

