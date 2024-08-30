Cody Rhodes reacts after Triple H proves him right commenting ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Cody Rhodes had something to say after Triple H's comments following his appearance before Bash in Berlin. The star's claims were proved to be correct after all.

Rhodes will face Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. The two stars have been allies for some time, having helped each other combat The Bloodline over the last few months. However, the battle between them is now set to take place over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although Owens initially felt he did not deserve a title shot, Rhodes convinced him otherwise.

Fans will have to wait to see who the champion is heading out of Bash in Berlin, but before the show, Triple H had something to say following Cody Rhodes' actions. He said that he had heard the fans at Frankfurt that Cody had been hyping up and challenged Berlin to bring the energy for the upcoming PLE.

Rhodes had told the fans that the Game had been listening, and The Game's comments again proved him right. He reacted after being proven right about Triple H and then challenged fans to show him how loud they can be.

"I wasn’t kidding when I said @TripleH was listening on the other side of the camera. At #WWEBash, let’s show him how loud 🇩🇪 can get in person!" Cody wrote.

Triple H is no stranger to Cody Rhodes, even before his recent return

Before Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he was familiar with the WWE Creative boss.

In Legacy, along with Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr., he had a huge feud with The Game and Shawn Michaels. The feud was legendary and saw the real growth of Legacy as a team, establishing Rhodes as a threat.

Since then, though, Rhodes has grown even further and is now one of the top names in WWE, alongside Roman Reigns.

