Cody Rhodes reacts to winning Wrestler of the Year 2023

Sports Illustrated has named WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as the Wrestler of the Year in 2023.

The popular sports magazine revealed its ranking of the top ten professional wrestlers of the calendar year 2023. Surpassing fellow WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, The American Nightmare claimed the coveted top spot.

Cody Rhodes has now reacted to this recent achievement, taking to Twitter to express his gratitude and pride, calling it an 'amazing honor.'

"An amazing honor. Coming from @SInow / @JustinBarrasso. I am really and truly proud of this one. 🏆 Everybody on here is great, honored we share this together. @WWE," Rhodes wrote.

Check out his recent tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Other WWE stars who made the top 10 of the list were Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes reveals he 'vomited' ahead of recent WWE match

Cody Rhodes faced Damian Priest at a recent WWE Live Event in Montreal, Canada.

After the match, The American Nightmare took to Twitter and disclosed that he had vomited just moments before making his entrance for the bout. He expressed gratitude to the Montreal fans for their support, acknowledging that it helped him muster the strength to compete despite the challenging circumstances.

"Fun fact/and an overshare - I vomited what felt like half my body weight 30 seconds before my music hit ha Thank you Montreal for lifting me up to be able to fight!" Rhodes shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rhodes has already declared his participation as one of the entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. It remains intriguing to witness whether he can achieve a consecutive win and potentially headline WrestleMania once again.

Do you think Rhodes was the Wrestler of the Year in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.