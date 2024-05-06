Cody Rhodes reacts to young fan's tribute birthday cake; teases special 'crossover' gift

Cody Rhodes remains a hero for many members of the WWE Universe, including a young fan who celebrated his birthday with a Cody Rhodes cake.

Rhodes and the rest of the WWE roster were still in France on Sunday to finish the company's tour. He successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash in Lyon last Saturday. He then worked the next day versus Shinsuke Nakamura, retaining his title in Aix-en-Provence.

The American Nightmare then shared a birthday post from a young fan who celebrated the occasion with his own Cody Rhodes cake. It was a cake shaped into a wrestling ring with action figures of the Undisputed WWE champ along with Roman Reigns.

"Honored (I'll send him a special 'crossover' figure that I'm not supposed to know or talk about yet 😂)," Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear what "crossover" action figure is Rhodes talking about, but the father of the young fan is Pixel Dan. He's a YouTuber with more than 300,000 subscribers on his channel. He mostly talks about toys and action figures, so the gift his son is receiving is right up his alley.

According to Jay Cochran of Toy News, WWE is set to release a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover figure collection this summer. Part of the set includes Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods as Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, and Donatello, Roman Reigns as Shredder, and Rhodes as Casey Jones.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes on having his own action figure

In an interview with Fandom in August 2022, Cody Rhodes opened up about a variety of topics including action figures. Rhodes recalled what it was like to see himself as an action figure for the first time when he was still a rookie in WWE.

"The first time you get it, it's the most humbling, 'Oh my gosh!' moment. And then you start to believe your own hype and just go, 'Oh, I'm so famous that it's expected that I have these figures of me.' And then you go away. I stepped away for a while and I was working with Jazwares and now back to working with Mattel," Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare also recalled The Undertaker saying that he kept every action figure of himself made him think to do the same. He's thankful to Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, for having a catalog of all of his action figures.