Cody Rhodes receives a message from Roman Reigns a day before their matches at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes has received a message from Roman Reigns ahead of their respective matches at WrestleMania 41. Reigns will headline Night 1, and Rhodes will headline Night 2.
Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, who is hoping to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns revealed that he wants his top spot back from Rhodes and revealed his intentions of regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship:
“I want the power back. I want it all back. I want the top spot back. I'm so tired of hearing of Cody Rhodes running around talking about quarterback 1. What are we even talking about? There’s only one quarterback, it's the Tribal Chief. I wanna be that number one contender, I want the title.” [21:01-22:31]
Check out Reigns' statement:
Roman Reigns got heated with Michael Cole's questions at The Pat McAfee Show
Roman Reigns wasn't pleased with Michael Cole's questions on The Pat McAfee Show after the veteran commentator mentioned Paul Heyman.
During the same conversation, The OTC stated he would gladly whoop Heyman if he decided to enter the ring at WrestleMania 41. He said:
"Who is telling this guy to ask the questions here? What do you want me to get emotional? What do you want me to cry? Is that what you want? You want me to come up here and get boohoo about The Wiseman? The Wiseman made his choice. You understand me? These people can make their choice. It doesn't matter to me. I'm going to WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, I'm whooping everybody's a** and if The Wiseman wants to get in the ring, he can get it too. So keep touching on emotional stuff, keep pulling these emotional triggers and they gonna chant for other reasons."
Roman Reigns will look to get back to winning ways at WrestleMania after losing to Cody Rhodes at last year's show.