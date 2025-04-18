"Do you want me to cry?" - Roman Reigns gets heated with Michael Cole for bringing up a sensitive question

Roman Reigns wasn't pleased with Michael Cole's question on The Pat McAfee Show during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The veteran commentator asked the OTC about his current status with Paul Heyman.

Heyman will corner CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 instead of accompanying Reigns. The former WWE Champion cashed in his favor after previously helping Reigns and The OG Bloodline win their WarGames Match against the new Bloodline.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns boldly stated that he was confident heading into his Triple Threat Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. He added that even Heyman could get his 'a** whooped' if he decided to step into the ring.

"Who is telling this guy to ask the questions here? What do you want me to get emotional? What do you want me to cry? Is that what you want? You want me to come up here and get boohoo about The Wiseman? The Wiseman made his choice. You understand me? These people can make their choice. It doesn't matter to me. I'm going to WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, I'm whooping everybody's a** and if The Wiseman wants to get in the ring, he can get it too. So keep touching on emotional stuff, keep pulling these emotional triggers and they gonna chant for other reasons," said Reigns. [from live show]

Watch the Pat McAfee Show:

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns was in the main event for the "wisdom of The Wiseman"

Roman Reigns won't compete for a championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Paul Heyman has revealed that Reigns will be in action against CM Punk and Seth Rollins for the "wisdom of The Wiseman".

Speaking on Uncrowned, Heyman stated the following:

“If you really push the narrative, what's at stake in the main event of WrestleMania? What title is being pursued in the main event of Saturday night WrestleMania? The wisdom of the 'Wiseman,'”

Roman Reigns will headline his 10th WrestleMania this weekend. He will hope to get back on winning terms after losing to Cody Rhodes last year.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the H/T.

