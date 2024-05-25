Cody Rhodes receives special gift ahead of major WWE title match

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set for another major title defense tonight. He received a special gift while backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome today, and cameras were waiting to capture his candid reaction.

The American Nightmare is preparing to defend his title against Logan Paul at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE, but he took time out to reveal a new pre-match tradition earlier today. He also received a gift from the company's partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Cody revealed the original artwork in the backstage video seen below.

"It's The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, and right here in my hand, I have not seen it before... WWE MENA has given me an original piece of art. This is my first little peak at it right here, and apparently this is for me, I'm keeping this."

The Undisputed WWE Champion then revealed the art and said:

"Killer, absolutely amazing. Well done, I love it. I love it. Thank you so much, I appreciate it, man. Thank you. [Cody shakes hands, reads tagline on artwork] Ooh, I like that... down here at the bottom, 'Wrestling Has More Than One Royal Family.' Indeed. Perfect, thank you. Taking my hardware with me, appreciate it guys," Cody Rhodes said.

Rhodes vs. Paul is set to be the main event of today's WWE King and Queen of the Ring event. However, The Maverick's United States Championship will not be on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback