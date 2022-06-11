"I would love to do something similar to that" – Former Intercontinental Champion wants to have a similar run like Cody Rhodes

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona praised Cody Rhodes and wants to have a similar run in WWE.

Cody Rhodes has been at the top of his game since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins. After the trilogy ended, Rhodes suffered serious injuries, putting him on the shelf for the next 6-9 months.

Matt Cardona, who is currently injured, was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman. Cardona praised Cody and answered if he'd like to do something similar to what Rhodes is doing in WWE:

“What a night for Cody and what a return it’s been, and he’s proven himself, which he has in the past before, but I think, right now, it’s truly his time... It’s super cool that he was able to bring his music, and his logos, and his nickname. It’s his package so, hypothetically, if I were to ever go back, yeah, I'd love to do something similar to that.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It'll be interesting to see The Deathmatch King Cardona perform the hardcore way he has since the company released him. Cardona won the GCW World and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after his release from WWE.

Matt Cardona on returning to WWE like Cody Rhodes

During the Pandemic Era, several stars released by WWE started making waves in promotions such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and GCW. One superstar who worked in all the above promotions was Matt Cardona.

In the same interview, Cardona talked about the possibility of him returning to WWE just like his real-life best friend, Cody Rhodes:

“I’ve said it from the moment I got released, I’m not trying to get back into WWE. I’m not doing anything to get back there, but I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at MSG or I’d never want to have another WrestleMania match. If Vince [McMahon] right now, or Bruce Prichard or Johnny Ace called me, of course, I’d have a conversation, but I’m in no rush to get back there just to say, ‘I’m back.’ There would have to be some sort of purpose for me to go back.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

