Cody Rhodes references former WWE Universal Champion while responding to a fan

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to respond to a fan who recently got a tattoo in honor of The American Nightmare.

Interestingly enough, Rhodes responded by referencing his arch-rival Seth Rollins as he quoted the fan's tweet and tweeted out a GIF of the former Universal Champion.

Additionally, Rhodes also sent a short message to his fan, as he seemed quite impressed with the artwork:

"Love it! Adrenaline in your soul." wrote Rhodes

Check out Cody Rhodes's tweet responding to the tattoo below:

Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year and was welcomed back by Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion went on to beat Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All and followed up with two big wins over The Visionary.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes went 2-0 over his arch-rival, and at this year's Hell in a Cell, he put up a grueling performance with torn pectoral muscle to win the trilogy bout.

The WWE Universe responds to Cody Rhodes' hilarious tweet

In reaction to Cody Rhodes' hilarious tweet, the WWE Universe reacted by referencing the former Universal Champion in the replies.

The majority of fans referenced Rollins in response to Rhodes and also came up with hilarious reactions of their own.

Check out some of the tweets below:

𝐁𝐀𝐘𝐊𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐘 @Fightgameross @CodyRhodes Who told you, you could use a Seth GIF??? @CodyRhodes Who told you, you could use a Seth GIF??? https://t.co/AK5Z3jT6Vm

Rollins and Rhodes' feud has been regarded as one of the best rivalries of 2022. However, with The American Nightmare on the shelf, Rollins has now shifted his focus towards Riddle.

Rollins and Riddle will finally cross paths at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. Their match at this year's SummerSlam 2022 was scrapped just days before the show.

As for Rhodes, it remains to be seen when he will be returning to in-ring action. While there is a possibility of The American Nightmare returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

VIDEO: Check out 5 WWE Superstars who once held regular jobs:

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron