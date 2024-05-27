Cody Rhodes remembers his first-ever AEW match; female WWE star responds

A female WWE star has responded to Cody Rhodes' tweet about his first-ever AEW match. Cody was with AEW from the company's inception.

On May 25, 2019, AEW presented its very first show, Double Or Nothing. The event is regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time. It was packed with memorable moments from top to bottom, including an instant classic between Cody and Dustin Rhodes. In the end, The American Nightmare picked up a win over his brother and received a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Cody Rhodes ultimately left the company in 2022.

On the fifth anniversary of the match, Cody Rhodes put out a tweet remembering it. He wrote that he was proud of his brother Dustin.

"So proud of Dustin 💛 - great fans and great memories! Hopefully the bts elements of what this match did in terms of business will be in somebody’s book one day. So grateful to have been in the game."

Cody's tweet received tons of responses and WWE Superstar Natalya also commented on it.

Cody Rhodes was a former EVP in AEW

Cody Rhodes left AEW in early 2022 in what was a massive surprise. The Undisputed WWE Champion was one of the few who were responsible for AEW's creation and his exit from the promotion was a legit shock to the fans. Rhodes was also one of the four EVPs in the company alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

He later signed a deal with WWE and made his big return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows in a blockbuster return.

Fast forward to today, and The American Nightmare is the Undisputed WWE Champion on the SmackDown brand. He won the coveted belt and finished his story by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

