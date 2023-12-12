Cody Rhodes responds to CM Punk's ground-breaking announcement on RAW

Cody Rhodes was the first man to announce his entry to the 2024 Royal Rumble, and CM Punk became the second. Instantly becoming the two favorites for the Rumble, Cody responded to Punk's ground-breaking announcement on RAW.

Cody Rhodes is all set to face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of RAW on December 11 in Cleveland. Ahead of the match, he was interviewed and asked about his thoughts on Punk's Rumble announcement.

The American Nightmare said that only one of the two men can finish the story, and both he and CM Punk are fully aware of that.

Expand Tweet

He has been respectful to Punk since his return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Cody welcomed Punk back and even shook his hands in a friendly interaction on SmackDown this past week.

It's going to be really interesting to see how things play out in the Royal Rumble. Given that 28 other names are yet to declare their entry, this could be one of the most stacked Rumble matches we've seen in years.

Expand Tweet

Can Cody become the first man to win the Rumble back-to-back since Stone Cold Steve Austin in the 1990s, or will CM Punk finally win his first Royal Rumble match?

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.