"Welcome Back" - Cody Rhodes responds to inspired fan following WWE return

Cody Rhodes is bringing lapsed fans back to professional wrestling.

The American Nightmare made his WWE return on Saturday night during night one of WrestleMania 38 as he was revealed as the mystery opponent for Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Since Rhodes' return to WWE, he has been made aware that many fans have decided to return to professional wrestling after stepping away from the product for several years. This isn't something The American Nightmare took lightly and welcomed back the fan, telling them they picked a great time to start watching again. Tweeting out:

"Welcome back! - you picked a GREAT time, there was like 3 moty bouts just over the past 10 days. Thank you for following this journey, wrestling is just the damn best," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes - you picked a GREAT time, there was like 3 moty bouts just over the past 10 days



Thank you for following this journey, wrestling is just the damn best Rob Knox @RobKnox4 @CodyRhodes lately I took a much needed break from wrestling. Thank you for bringing me back. @CodyRhodes lately I took a much needed break from wrestling. Thank you for bringing me back. Welcome back- you picked a GREAT time, there was like 3 moty bouts just over the past 10 daysThank you for following this journey, wrestling is just the damn best twitter.com/robknox4/statu… Welcome back❗️ - you picked a GREAT time, there was like 3 moty bouts just over the past 10 daysThank you for following this journey, wrestling is just the damn best twitter.com/robknox4/statu…

Cody Rhodes is ready to do the work to prove himself in WWE

Another fan tweeted Rhodes to tell him that they hadn't watched wrestling since the early 2000's but The American Nightmare brought him back. Rhodes thanked the fan and said that it was time to do the work. Clearly, he is not ready to rest on his past accomplishments in All Elite Wrestling and wants this run in WWE to be a memorable one.

"TY I was born with boots on, so I love hearing that. Now it's time to do the work *explosion emoji*," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Rhodes is reportedly scheduled to be at WWE SmackDown on Friday, but it's not known at this time whether he will appear on camera or if he's just there to work a dark match for the live crowd. We'll find out soon enough.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



I was born with boots on, so I love hearing that



Now it’s time to do the work twitter.com/scottwhisenhun… Scott Whisenhunt @ScottWhisenhunt I haven’t watch pro wrestling since the early 2000’s. Thank you @CodyRhodes for making it exciting again while bringing the passion and love back I haven’t watch pro wrestling since the early 2000’s. Thank you @CodyRhodes for making it exciting again while bringing the passion and love back TYI was born with boots on, so I love hearing thatNow it’s time to do the work TY I was born with boots on, so I love hearing that Now it’s time to do the work 💥 twitter.com/scottwhisenhun…

What do you make of Rhodes' comments? Are you surprised that The American Nightmare is bringing lapsed wrestling fans back to professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy that Cody Rhodes returned to WWE? Yes No 4 votes so far