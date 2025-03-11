Cody Rhodes responds to John Cena's absence and reveals when he's going to confront him next

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is the quarterback of WWE and the top superstar who is set to take on the former franchise player at WrestleMania 41. He responded to the notable absence of Cena while also revealing when they will be under the same roof.

Rhodes said that he begrudged the fact that John Cena went on to post on X during the weekend, specifically referencing one where Cena posted about having the discipline to get something done, especially when one doesn't feel like it.

Cody Rhodes discussed Cena's absence and criticized him for not appearing. He then revealed that they would be together next week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium. This would be the first time they'd be in the same arena since Elimination Chamber.

Waiting for over two weeks for Cena to break his silence might have been the biggest blunder WWE made. Of course, his schedule can't be helped, and WWE will likely have preferred that he came out one night later to cut a promo. However, the shock effect of it may not be as high as it was meant to be.

Either way, it's going to be incredible to see the champion and challenger in the same ring together.

The crowd was fully behind The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen how the conversation will pan out in Brussels.

