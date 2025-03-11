  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Cody Rhodes responds to John Cena's absence and reveals when he's going to confront him next

Cody Rhodes responds to John Cena's absence and reveals when he's going to confront him next

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:50 GMT
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The American Nightmare (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is the quarterback of WWE and the top superstar who is set to take on the former franchise player at WrestleMania 41. He responded to the notable absence of Cena while also revealing when they will be under the same roof.

Ad

Rhodes said that he begrudged the fact that John Cena went on to post on X during the weekend, specifically referencing one where Cena posted about having the discipline to get something done, especially when one doesn't feel like it.

Cody Rhodes discussed Cena's absence and criticized him for not appearing. He then revealed that they would be together next week on RAW in Brussels, Belgium. This would be the first time they'd be in the same arena since Elimination Chamber.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Waiting for over two weeks for Cena to break his silence might have been the biggest blunder WWE made. Of course, his schedule can't be helped, and WWE will likely have preferred that he came out one night later to cut a promo. However, the shock effect of it may not be as high as it was meant to be.

Either way, it's going to be incredible to see the champion and challenger in the same ring together.

Ad

The crowd was fully behind The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen how the conversation will pan out in Brussels.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी