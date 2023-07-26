Cody Rhodes responds to potential storyline with 30-year veteran after a decade in WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. On the same show, an iconic superstar left his boots in the middle of the ring, announcing his retirement from active competition. That man is none other than the Stamford-based promotion's CCO, Triple H.

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of SI Media, Cody Rhodes was asked whether there were any plans for a storyline involving Triple H after the former's crushing loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Game had a blunt answer during the post-show press conference regarding the decision to have Roman Reigns retain the world title. Cody Rhodes smashing the throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 – symbolically sending a message to Triple H and WWE – was brought up in the conversation as well.

While wrestling is not an option owing to the veteran's health conditions, The American Nightmare wants to work with The Game in a storyline today. However, Cody speculates that it might be the respect the multi-time world champion has for the former's father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, which prevents Rhodes and The Game from going down an adversarial path with one another:

"I like Triple H because he is Triple H. I've wrestled him, and he was one of the guys pulling the wagon here when I was here for the first run, and I like his style and I like a lot of the things he does. But I think maybe he just looks at me and thinks he's got to take care of Dusty's son (laughs)." [59:21-59:40]

The American Nightmare concluded by saying, "You never know," about a future program involving the two, even going to the extent of teasing Triple H turning on Cody Rhodes in a storyline.

There was a lot of buzz surrounding their interaction backstage on the May 22 episode of WWE RAW prior to Cody's latest match against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Cody Rhodes says the WWE CCO was always one of his dream opponents

Rhodes and The Game have faced each other numerous times during the former AEW EVP's run with the company between 2007 to 2016. Most notably, the two had a tag team feud in 2009 as part of Legacy and DX, respectively.

In 2013, the Rhodes Family had a bitter rivalry with The Authority – a storyline that even featured the late legend, Dusty Rhodes.

"Any opportunity to work with Hunter - when he's Triple H - any opportunity is a blessing for me, because even when I was smashing the throne and doing possessed stuff on BTE, whatever it was, even when I was doing that, I'd always tell people. I did it in a Zoom one time with me and the [Young] Bucks, 'Who do you want to wrestle? Who is your dream match?' and I would always say Hunter." [58:16-58:44]

While the Rhodes Family feuded with The Authority in 2013 in a remarkable affair, it was during their rivalry in 2009 that Cody Rhodes pinned The Game on WWE RAW. The bout was a handicap match with Ted DiBiase, Jr. on the former's side.

