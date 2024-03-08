Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was never a question, says current world champion (Exclusive)

According to a reigning world champion, Cody Rhodes's return to WWE was not unexpected. EC3 had an interesting take.

The American Nightmare had quite a journey after leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. Besides being an integral part of the creation of AEW, he was also the TNT Champion three times. He left Tony Khan's company in early 2022, rejoining WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Cody was always destined to return to his current company. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said:

"I mean Cody is Cody, and Cody is, you know, at heart, was and always will be a WWE guy. So him coming back was kind of a foregone conclusion. I don't know if the character's necessarily the same as AEW, or if that's just Cody. So I don't know if that kinda plays the same." [4:01 onwards]

EC3 also mentioned Jade Cargill, who made her debut in-ring appearance at Royal Rumble this year.

"Jade (Cargill) being newer, I think a freakishly athletic lovely woman, like that is what she is. So doesn't really need to change." [4:20 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar has also commented on Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator recently had a rather candid interview, where she broke kayfabe to talk about her hobbies and interests. According to Vince Russo, this seriously jeopardized her on-screen character, to which EC3 also agreed.

In another episode of Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that this could be because of how Rhea broke into the spotlight.

"She [Rhea Ripley] is younger, and maybe the old school mentality wasn't ingrained 'cause she came up straight through developmental. I mean, when she first started, she had a ton of personality, a ton of charisma. Loved the girl, super happy she is successful. [...] But I definitely think as a talent, it is your responsibility to portray who you really are in television, on programming, regardless if it's old school pro-wrestling or content creation 2024." [From 05:23 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will respond to these words sometime soon.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why the Imperium is so over:

﻿

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE