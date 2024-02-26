Rhea Ripley missed learning a crucial aspect of pro-wrestling, says ex-WWE superstar (Exclusive)

Despite her immense talent and popularity, a former WWE Superstar thinks Rhea Ripley does not have a specific 'old-school' wrestling trait. The star in question is the current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3.

The Eradicator was recently seen in an interview, talking very candidly about her life and hobbies. This was in stark contrast to her on-screen persona, where she portrays a very tough, 'no-nonsense' superstar. Some did not appreciate this move by Ripley, as it contributed to breaking kayfabe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Superstar EC3 agreed with Vince Russo on the topic and speculated about the reason.

"She [Rhea Ripley] is younger, and maybe the old school mentality wasn't ingrained 'cause she came up straight through developmental. I mean, when she first started, she had a ton of personality, a ton of charisma. Loved the girl, super happy she is successful. [...] But I definitely think as a talent, it is your responsibility to portray who you really are in television, on programming, regardless if it's old school pro-wrestling or content creation 2024." [From 05:23 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar took the example of the Undertaker when discussing staying in character

While discussing Rhea Ripley's interview in which she broke character completely, EC3 explained how WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker managed his public appearances.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained:

"Even if you saw 'Taker in public, he wore black. He was stoic and intimidating and scary, and you believed who he was. He is not really a deadman, I get that. He is not really an Undertaker, I get that. But that dude is a seven-foot tall bada*s, and I ain't messing with him." [From 08:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Rhea Ripley will respond to these comments as well.

