It was undoubtedly an emotional night for Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Moments ago, the Women's World Champion main evented the show in her home country of Australia, fighting Nia Jax one-on-one. The massive crowd in Perth rallied behind Ripley, who emerged victorious.

A new video has captured a heartwarming moment after the main event of Elimination Chamber concluded. As you can see below, Ripley was in tears:

Her emotions come as no surprise to anyone. After all, Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier this week and predicted her mindset for Elimination Chamber:

"I think the moment when I step through the curtain and hear the crowd, that is when it is going to properly sink in - maybe an hour or two after the match is finished and done, and I get to cool down, calm down, and take it all in."

She added:

"It is going to be a very emotional flight back to the States."

Clearly, Ripley has excellent momentum as we inch closer to WWE WrestleMania 40. Her opponent at The Show of Shows will be Becky Lynch, who won the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year.

It should be interesting to see whether Lynch can dethrone the champion in April.

