Cody Rhodes should reveal unexpected name's involvement before WrestleMania XL, suggests released WWE star

It seems like Cody Rhodes is back to his winning ways after losing to Drew McIntyre two weeks ago on WWE RAW. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner had a rocky start this year. Rhodes, most recently, put away Grayson Waller on the red brand and gained some momentum ahead of his rematch against Roman Reigns.

Despite initially stepping aside from WrestleMania XL's main event for The Rock to face the "Head of the Table," Rhodes ultimately decided against it at the 'Mania Kickoff press event last month.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, former WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp touched upon The American Nightmare's reason for reversing his decision. The released star feels the company has an opportunity to bring in Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin into the narrative.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin always says this," Matt Camp stated. "If you didn't get into this business to main event WrestleMania, you're not in it for the right reasons. You should always have that aspiration."

Instead of giving his spot to The Rock, as he said he would, Rhodes created a scene at the press event in Las Vegas, which made The Great One turn on The American Nightmare.

"Give me that. Give me the interim, between Alabama and Las Vegas, that Cody talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Stone Cold said, 'Kid, do not step aside. You earned this. You won the Royal Rumble. This is for your dad. This is why you got into this business. This is your story. This is the family's story. I'll be d*mned if I'm gonna watch The Rock takes your spot. Don't let that happen,'" Matt Camp added.

Matt Camp further added that The Bionic Redneck could become part of the angle on The Grandest Stage, but it is not mandatory that he does. However, this layer to the Reigns vs. Rhodes feud makes a ton of sense, considering Austin's greatest rival is involved in it.

The Rock gave the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner a counteroffer on SmackDown, rejecting the latter's challenge for a one-on-one match. The American Nightmare could main event both nights of WrestleMania XL.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a fan of The American Nightmare in WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Steve Austin disclosed Cody Rhodes as one of his favorite superstars among the current crop of talents.

Stone Cold praised The American Nightmare's slow-burn rise to the main event of WWE, and believes, much like the rest of the WWE Universe, that Cody Rhodes is ready to take the torch from Roman Reigns:

"I’ve followed his career since day one. To see the journey he’s been on, to see him on top of the world right now, it’s great to see him enjoying the ride with a clear mind and so much momentum. He works so hard. And look at his journey. He left WWE to come back to WWE to headline. He’s in his prime, and I can’t wait to see what he does next."

At WrestleMania 26 in 2010, Cody Rhodes made his WrestleMania debut. The contest was a Triple Threat match between the members of Legacy. The faction's leader, Randy Orton, won the match after pinning Ted DiBiase, Jr.

Fourteen years later, the grandson of a plumber will headline his second straight WrestleMania. However, a win is not a guarantee.

Will Cody Rhodes finally finish his story at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any of the Busted Open Podcast quotes, credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!