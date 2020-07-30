At AEW Double or Nothing 2020, AEW revealed the new AEW TNT Championship before Cody Rhodes won it after defeating Lance Archer. Fans were not too happy with the Championship and comparisons were even made to the much-despised 24/7 Championship of WWE. It was revealed by AEW that the AEW TNT Championship had not actually been completed totally in time for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Cody Rhodes has revealed that the AEW TNT title's new completed look is set to debut in a matter of two weeks on AEW Dynamite.

AEW TNT title on All Elite Wrestling

Cody Rhodes won the AEW TNT title after he defeated Lance Archer. Ever since then, he has been defending the TNT title on a weekly basis in open challenges. Most recently, Cody Rhodes made his title defense against Indie wrestler, WARHORSE.

Cody Rhodes reveals new AEW TNT title to debut on Dynamite

Red Leather, who designed the AEW TNT title, revealed (h/t Cultaholic) that the title was originally not completed due to the fact that the nickel platers needed to work on respirators and at the time these were needed for emergency services.

"Accurate image of the TNT belt made by myself. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 the platers I used are working on skeleton crews and can only work on respirators/emergency equipment. Once regular business resumes this belt will get some much needed highlights in nickel and gold as well as a relief TNT logo. Warning: Vulgar comments will be deleted and the owners of the comments banned. Honest opinions good or bad are fine. They announced it would be done for Double or nothing. I was asked it I could get it done by then and I said yes. Then Covid19 happened and it made nickel plating impossible so I was told to do the best I could and while it’s not what the end result will be it’s still a reminder of Cody’s accomplishment and a testimony that even during a pandemic we will not stop doing the best we can with what we have."

August 12th



(saw a nice video of the plates, very elegant) 💎 https://t.co/0pRcey5SPe — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020

Cody Rhodes has now announced that the new title will be debuting as soon as August 12th. It will be interesting to see what the completed title will look like.