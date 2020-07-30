The match that everyone was waiting for this week was the debut of WARHORSE on AEW. WARHORSE made his debut for the company in the best way possible, and that was in a title match. He faced Cody Rhodes in a losing effort for the AEW TNT title. Following the match, he sent a message to his fans and Cody Rhodes in a rant on AEW's Twitter account.

WARHORSE in AEW

WARHORSE was announced for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite last week. The announcement came after weeks of WARHORSE hinting that he wanted to face Cody Rhodes in a match on AEW. The movement to have Cody Rhodes face WARHORSE reached such proportions that the hashtag "#CodyFearsWarhorse" was actually trending on Twitter.

Finally, he made his debut on AEW this week in a losing effort on AEW Dynamite.

WARHORSE sends a message to Cody Rhodes

Despite his best attempts to dethrone Cody Rhodes and become the new AEW TNT Champion, WARHORSE fell short. Although, it should be noted that WARHORSE gave him a run for his money. After the event, he delivered a promo, sending a message to Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

"What was it like? It's live by the sword or die by the sword. Here in All Elite Wrestling, we have people leading professional wrestling into the next generations. It's the Champions who lead us into the next generation. It's people like Cody who know that professional wrestling is the greatest sport between the earth and sky. It's the most entertaining sport in the world. People like him listen to our generation. They listen to the people who wanted WARHORSE. I don't know what the future has in store for WARHORSE, but you may play by your rules Cody, but WARHORSE plays by his own set of rules. Rule number 1, WARHORSE rules a**."

For the moment it appears that WARHORSE won't be signing with AEW. However, given the audience's reaction to him, it seems likely that this is not the last that the fans have seen of the uncontrollable wrestler.