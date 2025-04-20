Cody Rhodes reveals his good luck charm ahead of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes revealed his good luck charm ahead of his match in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. The veteran will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of The Show of Shows tonight.

Rhodes took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message ahead of his title defense against The Cenation Leader. He revealed that his good luck charm was his daughter, Liberty, and shared a heartwarming video with her. You can check out the video in the champion's post below.

"My good luck charm ❤️ #WrestleMania," he wrote.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes. Cena made the shocking decision to turn heel and align with The Rock after Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

The American Nightmare planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes this past Friday night on SmackDown ahead of their title match in the main event of WrestleMania.

Vince Russo claims WWE made a mistake with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes the company made a mistake with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the former WWE writer questioned the company's decision to have Rhodes stand tall this past Friday night on the blue brand. He noted that heels used to get heat heading into major events, but that is no longer the case.

"The three different companies I wrote for, there was never one discussion like, ‘This guy gotta be up because he’s losing at the pay-per-view. It always was heat on the heel, heat on every heel going into the event; it didn’t matter who was going over. Never once did we say, ‘Well Cody is going to do the job at WrestleMania, so he’s gotta be strong at the end of the go-home show.’ There was never that conversation. Now, it just feels like they do it all the time." [From 36:55 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena could break Ric Flair's title record if he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see if the 47-year-old can defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new champion in tonight's main event.

