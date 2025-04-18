5 Predictions for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship is set to headline WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. The mega bout pits arguably the Stamford-based promotion's two greatest babyfaces of the 21st century against each other for the biggest prize in the business. The buildup has been explosive, featuring a massive heel turn and multiple promo exchanges of a very personal nature.

Ad

The whole world will be watching in anticipation of the mega match, with lots of drama expected inside and outside the ring. Given that it's Cena's final 'Mania, Cody's first title defense at The Show of Shows, and the main event, WWE should pull out all the stops. So, what can we expect when The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare lock horns in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?

Here are four predictions for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#5. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes should feature special entrances

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are no strangers to special WrestleMania entrances [Images from WWE.com]

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be John Cena's final Show of Shows as an active in-ring competitor. It will also be Cody Rhodes' first time entering The Showcase of the Immortals as world champion after finishing his story at WrestleMania XL. On top of all that, it will be the final match of the entire weekend, with the biggest prize in the promotion on the line.

Ad

If ever there was an occasion for one or both men to get special entrances, this will be it. It will be especially interesting to see how Triple H and Co. pay tribute to Cena's heroic history on the Grandest Stage of Them All whilst maintaining his heelish persona. On the other hand, The American Nightmare's entrance should pay homage to his great run as champion over the previous 378 days.

Under the brightest lights of the Stamford-based promotion's biggest annual show, one can expect the most extravagant entrances for two of its biggest attractions.

Ad

#4. John Cena could make Cody Rhodes bleed at WWE WrestleMania 41

Since moving to a PG rating, WWE has been increasingly sparing with its use of blood. However, since Triple H took over creative, the Stamford-based promotion has incorporated it more into its biggest grudge matches and segments. On the road to WrestleMania 41 alone, Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso have both been busted open to advance storylines.

Ad

Given that John Cena made The American Nightmare bleed once to sell his heel turn, what's to stop him from doing it again to win his 17th world title? The Cenation Leader is clearly desperate to break Ric Flair's record and is willing to go to any lengths for that achievement. Thus, there's a good chance that he will resort to extremely savage measures to make it happen.

Could we see the chains and brass knuckles of his early career heel days return?

Ad

#3 & #2: The Rock might interfere in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes; Stone Cold returns at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock set off the chain of events that led to John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The Final Boss asked Cody Rhodes for his "soul", but instead allied with The Cenation Leader after being rejected by the Undisputed WWE Champion. The 52-year old has not been seen since, and his WrestleMania status is in major doubt.

The Brahma Bull, however, has been known to show up for the biggest matches and moments, and could make a surprise appearance in Las Vegas. This could, in turn, bring out legendary rival Stone Cold Steve Austin, who will be in attendance after the "Immortal Moment" induction of his iconic match with Bret Hart.

Ad

Watching four of the company's marquee stars fight it out in the main event of WrestleMania could be the most surreal experience of the weekend!

#1. Cody Rhodes could retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena is an overwhelming favorite to dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. The 16-time world champion just turned heel, and normally, losing his first match after such an epic turn would be the wrong decision. However, given that it's his retirement year with limited dates, his character arc could be accelerated.

Cena losing would make him question his alliance with The Rock and betrayal of his values, setting him on the path to redemption. He would then earn an opportunity to win a 17th World Title down the road as the beloved hero we all know and love. It would also give a younger heel like Drew McIntyre or Bron Breakker the chance to dethrone The American Nightmare and elevate himself.

While John Cena winning number 17 on the biggest stage feels like a foregone conclusion, one can see Cody Rhodes shocking the world by retaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Methodius Uwizera Methodius Uwizera is a journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily writing WWE features. While he is an IT professional, Methodius minored in English in high school. His passion for writing and professional wrestling led him to take up his current role. He has been working for Sportskeeda for over two years.



To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.



A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.



When not producing intriguing features on pro wrestling, Methodius loves to watch football (soccer) and a wide range of movies. A good goalkeeping display speaks to his soul. Know More