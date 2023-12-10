Cody Rhodes reveals major WWE moment that almost resulted in a botch

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 2022 after six years. When he first arrived at the global juggernaut, little did he know how his career would turn out, with plenty of championship wins and other accomplishments.

It all started when he won the World Tag Team Championship on December 10, 2007, with veteran Bob Holly, aka Hardcore Holly. The duo won the belts on the 15th-anniversary special of RAW.

Celebrating the American Nightmare's first title win in WWE on Twitter/X, USA Network posted a picture of the winning team standing in the middle of the ring alongside late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

After winning the match, Cody revealed that Bob Holly tossed the belt to him, which caught him off-guard. Fortunately, though, he did not miss:

"My fav moment here was Bob (rather firmly) tossing me the title belt afterwards and how lucky I was to catch it. 16+ years of doing it my way, beautiful thing. What’s next?"

Expand Tweet

Cut to 2023, Rhodes is now an eight-time tag team champion in WWE. His latest run with the belts was a few months ago when he tagged alongside former Bloodline rival-turned-friend Jey Uso.

Cody Rhodes affirms WWE legend is not going to take his spot at WrestleMania 40

On the September 15th edition of SmackDown, The Rock made a shocking one-night-only return to the Stamford-based promotion. This sparked conversation among wrestling fans, who feel it is now or never for a match between the Samoan legend and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Cody Rhodes appeared on the Busted Open Podcast after The Rock's return and appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, during which the latter did not rule out a match at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare assured his fans that nobody is taking his spot:

"I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up and I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding, it's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot," Rhodes stated.

As of this writing, The American Nightmare is the only wrestler announced for the Royal Rumble match. The anticipation levels are high for the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes in the City of Brotherly Love.

Do you believe Cody Rhodes will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!