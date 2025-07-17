  • home icon
Cody Rhodes reveals new WWE Championship will be officially introduced after John Cena's retirement if one thing happens

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:46 GMT
Cody Rhodes has revealed that a new WWE Championship will be officially introduced after John Cena retires. However, for that to happen, one thing is required.

Justin Barrasso interviewed Cody Rhodes for the Boston Herald, during which they discussed various topics, including John Cena. The American Nightmare revealed that Cena was never going to hand over the torch, as he was one of the greatest in wrestling history. He then revealed that if John Cena ends up holding the Undisputed WWE Championship when he retires and is not defeated, the promotion will host a tournament and officially introduce a new WWE Championship to replace the one that has been in existence for so many years. Rhodes said that he would be going out of his way to prevent exactly that.

"John Cena is the greatest champion in wrestling history. It’s foolish to think he’s handing out any torches. He wants to go out like a warrior, or he will leave with the title, then we’ll have to have some silly tournament or something that I can prevent here and now," Cody said.
Rhodes added that he had to be beaten to grab the torch from Cena, and that the legend was never going to hand it over. He said that Cena needed to be beaten where the referee could count to 100, and still, there would be no difference to the situation.

"You have to beat him to grab that torch. Hit him where the ref can count to 100 if he wants. It honors his legacy to give him that as a warrior," Cody said. [H/T Boston Herald]
Cody Rhodes has his work cut out for him at this moment.

Edited by Angana Roy
